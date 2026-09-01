Health Ministry rolls out digital innovations to advance EU integration in cosmetics, medicines sectors

The Ministry of Health is introducing the latest digital innovations aimed at European integration, particularly in the areas of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, according to Deputy Health Minister Maria Karchevych.

"Recently, we have effectively introduced new systems and solutions required for European integration. For example, the system for cosmetic products. This is a European requirement to ensure transparent tracking of cosmetic products in Ukraine," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Karchevych said the regulation regarding cosmetic products "is essentially a declaration of information about all cosmetics available in the country, so that we can be sure these products are safe for use."

"This not only protects consumers but also creates clear and predictable rules for businesses," she said.

In addition, Karchevych said the Ministry of Health is implementing "a series of measures required for medicinal products in the context of European integration commitments."

"For example, this includes the international eCTD format for drug registration, which has made it possible to consolidate hundreds of documents into a single architecture and structure so that applications for drug registration can be reviewed and decisions made quickly," she said.