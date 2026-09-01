Koretsky discusses aftermath of Russian attack on joint Orlivka-Isaccea crossing with Romanian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed the aftermath of an overnight Russian attack on the joint Orlivka-Isaccea border crossing with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

"I stressed the need to strengthen air defense. We also focused on logistics and the development of border infrastructure, which are especially important given the aggressor state's blockade of the Black Sea basin. We also discussed the completion of a number of energy projects," Koretsky wrote on Telegram following the phone call.

Koretsky said he thanked Bolojan for all the support Romania has provided to Ukraine.

As previously reported, Russia overnight attacked the Orlivka international ferry crossing point on the border with Romania using Shahed-type attack drones.