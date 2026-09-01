Sappers survey 116 ha of nearly 288 ha contaminated with explosives in Myla, Kyiv region

The estimated area contaminated with explosive ordnance following an enemy attack on warehouse facilities in the village of Myla, Kyiv region, on Aug 29 stands at 287.62 hectares, of which sappers had already surveyed 116.41 hectares as of Sept 1, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) said.

"SES pyrotechnic units continue clearing the area. Of the estimated 287.62 hectares contaminated with explosive ordnance, sappers have already surveyed 116.41 hectares," the SES said on Telegram on Tuesday.

On Aug 31 alone, rescuers cleared 250 square meters of residential property, removed about 1.5 tonnes of metal debris, dismantled 37 square meters of damaged roofing, and surveyed 39.13 hectares of territory, the SES said. Psychological support was provided to 32 people, including 7 children; in total, psychologists have supported 214 people since the start of the response effort, including 39 children.

As previously reported, the Russian attack killed 38 people and injured 27 others, including 3 children and 3 National Police officers. SES and allied services rescued 11 people and evacuated 400 residents, including 60 children. The attack damaged or destroyed 410 buildings and 37 pieces of equipment.

"A task force is working at the site of the response effort. If you have information about hazardous areas or possible explosive ordnance, please contact the task force — the information will be passed on to pyrotechnic units for inspection immediately. Work continues," the SES said.