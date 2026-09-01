New Age Defence, BRDO develop Drone Security Index for other countries, starting with Germany

Defense alliance New Age Defence and Ukrainian expert organization BRDO (Better Regulation Delivery Office) are implementing a Drone Security Index initiative, based on a thorough assessment of a country's ability to respond effectively at every stage and under different scenarios of countering drone threats.

"We're currently developing a methodology that will make it possible to assess any country in the world," New Age Defence managing director Kateryna Mykhalko told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Alpbach European Forum, whose theme this year is "How Can Europe Win."

Mykhalko said the methodology will be neutral and applicable to different countries, with the idea being to calculate a similar index for every EU member state.

"Europe is of course our priority. We may start with Germany, but right now we're at the methodological stage," she said.

She said the index could also be calculated for Ukraine, but noted that Ukraine is clearly better prepared for such threats than any other EU country at this point.

According to materials from the alliance and BRDO, the methodology is meant to allow European countries to systematically incorporate Ukraine's operational experience into their national security and defense strategies, and to assess their readiness annually — not just for waging war, but for modern hybrid threats based on new technologies.

A summary of the methodology is expected to be presented in mid-September 2026, after which a final version will be published as an open European framework for the pan-European Drone Security Index analytical platform. Its materials will be available to governments, armed forces, think tanks and research institutions wishing to run comparative assessments of their countries and add results to the platform.

Germany was chosen as the pilot country to test the methodology because of its central role in NATO's collective defense architecture, according to the materials. The platform's central element will be a scenario map visualizing how various drone-related threats could affect military readiness, critical infrastructure, the defense industry, defense management and societal resilience in Germany — and, in the future, other EU countries.

According to New Age Defence's website, the alliance currently brings together leading European defense technology companies spanning the full range of unmanned capabilities: EvoLogics GmbH, STARK, Quantum Systems, Spleenlab, Lysk, TYTAN Technologies, ACS, ATMOS and Hades Mining.