This fall and winter could be decisive - Tusk on Ukraine war

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he is convinced the coming months will be decisive for the Russia-Ukraine war, and called on partner countries to support Ukraine and prevent a repeat of the Munich Agreement scenario that preceded World War II, Polish television channel Polsat reported on Tuesday.

"It is the responsibility of the entire West to say: Ukraine's fate is also our fate in the near future… The coming months, this fall, this winter ahead, could be decisive not only for Ukraine's independence, but for us too. And also for the security of Poland and the entire free world," Tusk said at ceremonies at Westerplatte in Gdansk on Tuesday, where annual events are held to mark the start of World War II.

He stressed that "our task today is above all to draw lessons and wise conclusions" from the past war, "so that we never again have to rely on the heroism of lone soldiers, on the heroism of those who waited for their allies to react," and that Poles "must rely on their own strength, on real alliances, not on incantations, not on myths, but on genuine sincerity."

"We must help Ukraine survive today. We cannot repeat these mistakes, we cannot repeat Munich, we cannot repeat this horrifying, helpless, powerless policy of appeasing evil," the prime minister said.

According to Tusk, "some leaders of the free world deny the grim truth that, 87 years after the start of World War II, evil is once again lurking at our borders," and the lesson of World War II "must shape the decisions and attitudes of all free world leaders today."

"We also cannot allow anyone, either here in our home in Poland, or in Europe, or in the United States, to allow a repeat of the brown wave of aggression and contempt," the Polish prime minister concluded.