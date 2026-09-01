Russian forces seize 3 sq km near Minkivka on Kramatorsk front – DeepState

The OSINT project DeepState reports Russian forces have advanced near the village of Minkivka in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, on the Kramatorsk sector of the front.

"The enemy has advanced near Minkivka," DeepState said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

According to DeepState’s maps, 3.26 square kilometers of territory north of the village have passed into Russian-occupied territory, shrinking the so-called "penetration zone" (gray zone) by the same area. Minkivka itself was occupied by Russian forces earlier.

There were no changes on other sections of the front over the past day.

Over the past week, the area under Russian occupation grew by an average of 2 square kilometers per day, with the penetration zone expanding by a further 0.8 square kilometers per day.