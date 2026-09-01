Five EU integration bills, including SBI reform, added to Rada's 16th session agenda – lawmaker

Five EU integration bills that some lawmakers had insisted on at a conciliation council meeting have been added to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada’s 16th session, said Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, head of parliament’s committee on Ukraine’s integration into the European Union (European Solidarity faction).

"The bills were included in the agenda for the 16th session, which the Verkhovna Rada then voted on," Klympush-Tsintsadze told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

She said the five EU integration bills in question are: expanding NABU and SAPO’s jurisdiction to cover the leadership of the Presidential Office and the director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) (No. 15334); reforming the SBI (No. 13602); a competition to select the prosecutor general (No. 15343); suspending the statute of limitations in major corruption cases when a defendant is mobilized (No. 15354); and repealing the so-called Lozovyi amendments and closing loopholes that allow abuse of procedural rights in court (No. 15333).

As previously reported, parliament’s law enforcement committee had deemed these bills unsuitable for consideration. However, lawmakers including Klympush-Tsintsadze, Anastasiia Radina (Servant of the People faction) and Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) used a rule of procedure that allows a lawmaker to attend conciliation council meetings and insist on adding a particular item to the agenda.

Resolution No. 15589 on the agenda for the Verkhovna Rada’s 16th session (9th convocation) was supported overall by 244 lawmakers at Tuesday’s plenary session, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.