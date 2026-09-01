Zelenskyy visits Kyiv region school rebuilt after Russian destruction in 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a school in Kyiv region that was rebuilt after being completely destroyed by Russian forces in 2022.

"Today marks the start of a new school year, and despite all the enemy’s attempts to disrupt it, our children have begun their studies. It’s very important that children went to school, and very important that so much has been prepared," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

During the visit, he spoke with students and the school’s administration and thanked staff for their work.

"I congratulate our first-graders, all schoolchildren, parents and our entire country on Sept 1," the president said.

Zelenskyy also thanked parents who, despite air raid alerts and Russian attacks, remain in Ukraine and, together with teachers, ensure their children’s education continues.