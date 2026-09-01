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Klitschko: 3 injured in Kyiv high-rise fire

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Klitschko: 3 injured in Kyiv high-rise fire

Three people were injured in a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, where a fire broke out following an attack by Russian UAVs, reported Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"In total, since the start of the day, there are 8 injured in Kyiv. 8 people have died," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

As reported, a fire broke out on the 14th–15th floors of a 16-story building in Podilskyi district on Tuesday September 1.

According to the State Emergency Service, "Russian shelling caused damage and destruction to a 16-story residential building from the 13th to the 16th floors, as well as a fire on the 14th floor spreading to the 15th – firefighters have extinguished it." Rescuers evacuated 7 people from the smoke-filled building.

#kyiv #russian_attack
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