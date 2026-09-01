Zelenskyy: very unpleasant that some rest while others fight for life

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure over the past two weeks coincided with a period when many international partners were on vacation.

"I really wanted to share this feeling, you know – diplomacy according to plan: when it’s a vacation, it’s a vacation. Meaning, as for the fact that they are bombing – well, we don’t know, we’re on vacation. This is a very unpleasant fact, because I believe: if international signals had been sent, then on September 1… the Russians aren’t afraid of anyone, but nevertheless they are a little bit afraid, besides our Armed Forces – they are a little bit afraid when diplomacy speaks loudly," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

According to him, Russia has been targeting infrastructure in recent weeks in an attempt to disrupt the start of the school year, but "they will disrupt nothing for us."

"It is very unpleasant that someone is resting, yes, while someone else is fighting for their life," the president said.