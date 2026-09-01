Eight killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, including 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees

As a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of September 1, eight people were killed and five others injured, including three children, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Darnytsky district: fires broke out at two locations. Unfortunately, seven people were killed. Another person is in hospital in serious condition. The fires have been extinguished. At another address, two people were injured by a blast wave, including a child," the Telegram message states.

In Holosiivsky district, the Russians hit a non-residential building. One person was killed. The fire has been extinguished.

In Solomiansky district, a strike by a UAV partially destroyed a residential building. Firefighters rescued a man and extricated a woman from under the rubble. The victims were handed over to medical personnel.

According to Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky, the Russians targeted a railway depot and other railway facilities.

"A ballistic strike took the lives of seven people, six of whom were our employees. One colleague is in the hospital with injuries—our staff is alongside them, receiving all necessary assistance. Dozens managed to escape to shelters in time, and we are helping them recover," Pertsovsky wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that the strikes caused extensive damage, including the total destruction of a workshop.

"Rescuers are still extinguishing a number of fires. Traffic was suspended on two open lines," he added.