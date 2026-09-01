General Staff: UAV launch sites, communications center, command post, Russian warehouses struck

The General Staff of the AFU reports strikes on UAV launch sites, a communications center, a command and observation post, and enemy warehouses.

"On August 31 and on the night of September 1, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy military targets. Thus, in the city of Donetsk, Donetsk region, and Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), storage, preparation, and launch sites for strike UAVs were hit," the Telegram message reads.

Also, in Myrney, in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, Russian communications center was hit.

In addition, a command and observation post of the occupiers was hit in Polohy, Zaporizhia region.

In Verkhnokamyanka, Luhansk region, a concentration area of Russian military equipment was struck.

Among other things, a fuel and lubricants depot of Russian aggressor was hit in Borysivka, Belgorod region, Russia.

The extent of damage caused is being clarified.

"According to the analysis of additional data, a strike on August 30, 2026, on a launcher and UAV storage site in the area of Tsymbulova, Orel region, Russia, has been confirmed," the General Staff also reports.