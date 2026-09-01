Zelenskyy: 12 killed in overnight strikes across Ukraine, including Indian citizen

Twelve people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine on the night of September 1, including a foreign national, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In total, 12 people were killed, among them a citizen of India, and dozens more were injured as a result of the attack. My condolences to everyone who lost family and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He noted that response operations following the Russian attack have been ongoing since overnight in many cities and communities. Specifically, nearly 350 firefighters are deployed in Kyiv and the region alone.

"A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were involved in the strike. Unfortunately, there is destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure. In Boryspil, an ordinary five-story building was damaged. Fifty people were evacuated. The necessary services are on site. Enterprises were also hit. In total, there are four dead and 13 injured in the city. My condolences," the President stated.

Additionally, strikes using guided aerial bombs and drones on Odesa and the region continued since evening. Thousands of families were left without power, and efforts are underway to restore it promptly. The Russians also demonstratively damaged a checkpoint on the border with Romania, as well as export infrastructure.

In Kyiv, seven people were killed in a strike on a railway depot.

Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were also under shelling.

"Russia always calculates its strikes specifically to destroy life to the maximum extent, and it succeeds only when air defense assets are insufficient. I am grateful to everyone helping Ukraine receive anti-ballistic defense within the PURL framework and bilateral deliveries, and it is crucial that these arrivals increase in the autumn. The number of victims of Russian terror directly depends on every new aid package," the President emphasized.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as a result of the massive strike on Kyiv and Kyiv region, eight people were killed and seven injured in the capital, while four people were killed and 14 injured in Kyiv region. In Kyiv’s Darnytsky district, seven employees of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia were killed as a result of the strike.