Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Russian strikes kill 2, injure 8 in Zaporizhia region – official

1 min read
Add as source
Russian strikes kill 2, injure 8 in Zaporizhia region – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian occupiers attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and an aerial bomb, reported Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities suffered attacks. A supermarket, stores, apartment buildings, a private home, and a car were damaged," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

In Pavlohrad district, Bohdanivka community came under strike, causing a fire.

Additionally, in Synelnykove district, Russia targeted Slavhorod, Yavornytske, and Vasylkivka communities, damaging private homes.

#dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT