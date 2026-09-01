Russian strikes kill 2, injure 8 in Zaporizhia region – official

Russian occupiers attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and an aerial bomb, reported Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities suffered attacks. A supermarket, stores, apartment buildings, a private home, and a car were damaged," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

In Pavlohrad district, Bohdanivka community came under strike, causing a fire.

Additionally, in Synelnykove district, Russia targeted Slavhorod, Yavornytske, and Vasylkivka communities, damaging private homes.