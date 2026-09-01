Russian strikes kill 2, injure 8 in Zaporizhia region – official

As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district, two people were killed and eight others injured, reported Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 981 strikes on 57 settlements in Zaporizhia region," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Specifically, the Russians carried out 28 airstrikes and deployed 697 UAVs of various modifications, primarily FPV drones.

Additionally, 4 MLRS shellings and 252 artillery strikes were recorded.

Residents of the region submitted 53 reports regarding damage to housing, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.