Zelenskyy, after speaking with Trump's envoys: Teams will stay in touch to work out agenda

On Monday, August 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"I had a good phone conversation with President Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It was detailed and constructive. It is important that the dialogue between the U.S. and Ukrainian negotiating teams is ongoing, and we are now discussing setting a date for a visit to Ukraine. This trip would be very helpful in working out solutions for peace," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the head of state, he briefed his interlocutors on the situation on the battlefield, where Russia’s gains are insignificant and come at the cost of enormous losses, as well as on the airstrikes.

The president noted that Witkoff and Kushner are familiar with many details.

"The teams will stay in touch to work out the agenda and determine the most convenient schedule for further communication," the president said. Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Trump, his representatives, and everyone in the United States who is working to achieve peace.