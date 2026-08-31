Modi calls for end to war in Ukraine at meeting with Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes it is important to work toward ending hostilities in Ukraine.

"Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. Every day of war sets humanity back, we must work toward ending hostilities. We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," Modi said during a meeting with Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit in Bishkek.

He said India advocates resolving all issues peacefully, as this is what all of humanity needs.

"A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message," Modi said.

He recalled that India is the land of Gandhi and Buddha.