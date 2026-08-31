Ankara maintains contact with Russia and Ukraine regarding situation in Black Sea, working on new grain supply agreement – ​​Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Ankara is exchanging information with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the situation in the Black Sea.

"We are in contact with both sides," he said at a press conference on Monday.

"We are currently working on a new grain deal or a similar agreement," he continued.

According to him, the current tensions in the Black Sea affect not only the security of the region but also international food supplies, as grain is not reaching global markets.

Fidan added that a number of countries have approached Ankara with requests to influence the situation, if such an opportunity exists.