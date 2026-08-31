Occupiers attack child with drone in Kherson; boy hospitalized – administration

A child was injured in a Russian drone attack in Kherson on Monday afternoon, according to Head of Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko.

"At around 16:30, Russian troops attacked a child with a drone in the Central district of Kherson. An 11-year-old boy was injured as a result of the enemy strike. He was taken to the hospital. The child was diagnosed with an explosive-related injury. Medical personnel are conducting further examinations," Shanko said on Telegram.

As previously reported, on Sunday evening, Russian occupiers struck an apartment in a high-rise residential building in central Kherson with a drone, causing a fire and injuring an elderly woman.