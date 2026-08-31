Based on evidence gathered by military counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, nine more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces in Donetsk region have been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, the SBU has said.

In a Telegram statement on Monday, the agency said Ukrainian defenders had captured the perpetrators during fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions.

"One of those convicted is a resident of the temporarily occupied part of the region who, after the start of the full-scale war, was ‘mobilized’ into the Russian army’s 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade," the SBU said in its statement.

According to the Security Service, while serving as a sniper and grenade launcher operator with the callsign "Sukhoi," he took part in assaults on Defense Forces positions near Pokrovsk, where he was later captured.

In addition, a resident of Makiivka who joined an armed group of the Russian Southern Military District back in 2018 and received the callsign "Yakut" was also sentenced to prison.

The investigation found that the man was appointed a driver-mechanic in a Russian air defense platoon and later took part in assaults by Russian storm groups on Ukrainian troop positions in Pokrovsk district.

The SBU also said a local repeat offender who had been serving a sentence in a penal colony in Russia’s Adygea region was convicted. "After signing a contract with the Russian defense ministry, the perpetrator joined the Russian assault unit ‘Storm-V.’ After brief training at firing ranges, he was sent to attack Ukrainian defenders’ defensive lines near the village of Volodymyrivka, where he was captured," the statement said.

The fourth convict, according to the Ukrainian security service, is a resident of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region. He arrived in Moscow before the start of the full-scale war and joined the enemy’s ranks in September 2025.

Five more of those convicted, according to the statement, are residents of temporarily occupied cities in Donetsk region who at various times voluntarily joined armed groups of the aggressor country.

On the battlefield, Russian commanders used the "mobilized" men as part of "single-use" assault groups near Dobropillia. Near the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz, the traitors were captured one after another by the Defense Forces.

Based on materials from the Security Service, the court found the perpetrators guilty under two articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code: Article 111, Parts 1 and 2 (high treason) and Article 111-1, Part 7 (collaboration activity).

The investigation was conducted jointly with investigators from the SBU’s main directorates in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office.