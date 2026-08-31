Klitschko announces changes to security protocols and traffic organization on Kyiv bridges

Updating Kyiv’s security protocols was discussed at the Ukrainian capital’s defense council, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko, announcing a number of changes.

"Among the main issues is an appeal to the government regarding changes to the security protocols in effect in the capital, so that, based on the updated protocols, we can formulate specific rules for the city’s functioning under current conditions. Also, together with the military, we will review the procedure for organizing traffic on Kyiv’s bridges during air raid alerts and will propose a worked-out algorithm to the government," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said there were plans to review approaches to curfew and civilians’ access to more prompt information about air threats without additional security risks. "Following an expanded meeting… we are working out specific proposals for adapting the state’s operations to the new conditions. Prolonged air raid alerts affect not only people’s safety but also the operation of businesses, logistics, transport, schools, kindergartens, and other areas of life. Russia is trying to paralyze economic activity in the capital and major cities, so our approaches and response algorithms must also change. We are working on solutions for the operation of businesses and institutions during various types of danger, the organization of logistics and transport, the operation of the metro and other infrastructure facilities, with the aim of better protecting people and the ability to live in our cities and communities," he said.

Over the three days of August 27-29, Kyiv had 35 air raid alerts lasting a total of 36 hours and 29 minutes, with periods without alerts being shorter than periods with them.