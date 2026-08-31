HACC sets bail for 3 suspects in Poltava region road repair case

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set bail as a pretrial restriction measure for three suspects in a case involving road repairs in Poltava region, HACC said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"On Friday, August 28, 2026, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted a motion filed by NABU detectives and applied bail as a pretrial restriction measure to three suspects within a single criminal proceeding," HACC said in a statement.

The court set bail for the suspects in the following amounts: UAH 14 million for the deputy chairman of the Poltava regional council, UAH 998,400 for a Poltava city council official, and UAH 9,984,000 for a Poltava city council deputy.

The suspects were also subject to a number of procedural obligations.

As previously reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), anti-corruption agencies expanded the circle of suspects in a corruption scheme involving road repairs in Poltava region, involving a former deputy chairman of the Poltava regional council, a city council deputy and official, and two representatives of contracting companies.

"Officials of the Poltava City Council’s Housing and Utilities Department, in collusion with the former deputy chairman of the regional council and two city council deputies, established a systematic scheme of extorting and receiving improper benefits from contractors," NABU said.

According to the Bureau, officials demanded a kickback of 10% of the value of contracts for the maintenance and current repair of local roads from the companies. The total amount of improper benefits received amounts to more than UAH 29.9 million.