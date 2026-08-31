Zelenskyy: all opportunities for cooperation with partners must be used to cover defense shortfall

Ukraine has coordinated its diplomatic work for the coming weeks around three key priorities: financing defense and long-range operations, preparing the energy sector for winter, and implementing social programs and supporting economic activity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Ukrainian ministries and the Office team must demonstrate a much faster pace and fully work through what we discussed at the level of leaders. At this stage of the war, absolutely all opportunities for cooperation with partners must be used to cover Ukraine’s defense and energy needs, further develop social programs, and support Ukrainian business activity," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the president, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported on the implementation of agreements reached with partners, including Canada, Norway, and other key countries, as well as on preparations for additional steps.

The president stressed that no opportunity for cooperation with partners should be missed, noting that this task primarily concerns the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, finance, energy, and economy.

Zelenskyy also noted the interest of international partners in supporting Ukrainian veterans’ programs.

Zelenskyy said he had agreed with Koretsky on additional sector-specific activities.