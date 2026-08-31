Govt, with Ukrzaliznytsia, to restore and replenish rolling stock damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks - NSDC

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers, together with Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, has been instructed to take measures to restore and replenish rolling stock, including the locomotive fleet, damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, through the implementation of state support programs and by attracting international assistance.

The relevant measures are contained in a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision dated August 5, 2026, put into effect by presidential decree No. 838/2026 and posted on the president’s official website.

Among other things, the government is to take measures to simplify public procurement procedures, as well as explore the possibility of leasing or purchasing rolling stock, including used locomotives.

The document also stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers is to update comprehensive resilience plans in light of the real prospects for implementing measures before the start of the heating season, ensure co-financing of Kyiv’s plan, and seek additional sources of funding, including from international partners.

In addition, the government is to ensure the creation of reserves of fuel, equipment, and materials, and the protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

As previously reported, citing Ukrzaliznytsia data, Russia has carried out 6,100 attacks on its infrastructure since the start of the war, with more than 1,500 of them between January 1 and August 20, 2026.