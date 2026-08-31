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Belgium blocks plan to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine

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Belgium blocks plan to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/franckentheo/

Belgium has rejected the idea of using frozen Russian assets for financial and military support to Ukraine. The country’s defense minister, Theo Francken, said in a television appearance that the issue is completely non-negotiable and the door on this initiative is closed for good, Euractiv has reported.

"This is not up for discussion, the door is closed," Francken said on Friday evening.

Noting that Belgium’s resistance has caused indignation, he singled out the Baltic states – the most ardent supporters of the reparations loan – for refusing to drop the idea.

"They should also be careful about constantly raising this issue again and again and putting us in a difficult position. I don’t think that’s wise," Francken said, referring to the Baltic states. He stressed that Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia receive substantial support from Belgium.

European foreign ministers will discuss the issue at a meeting in Ireland scheduled for September 1-2.

"Our prime minister will take a firm stance," Francken added.

#belgium #russian_assets #francken
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