Zelenskyy enforces NSDC decision on regional resilience plans

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding the status of implementation of comprehensive resilience plans for individual regions and the approval of the Comprehensive Resilience Plan for the territorial community of the city of Kyiv.

Relevant decree No. 838/2026 was published on the website of the head of state on Monday.

According to the document, control over the implementation of the NSDC decision is assigned to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

The NSDC decision attached to the decree specifically provides for the approval of the Comprehensive Resilience Plan for the territorial community of Kyiv.

In particular, the NSDC instructed Kyiv City State Administration, Kyiv City Mayor, Kyiv City Council, and a number of central government bodies to ensure the unconditional and timely implementation of Kyiv’s resilience plan and to inform the NSDC and the Cabinet of Ministers monthly by the 10th regarding its execution.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to update comprehensive resilience plans taking into account realistic prospects for implementing measures before the start of the heating season, ensure co-financing for the Kyiv plan, and seek additional funding sources, particularly from international partners. The government must also ensure the creation of fuel, equipment, and material reserves, the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, and support for the restoration of Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock.

Local self-government bodies were instructed to secure a physical fuel reserve for at least two weeks, primarily for life-support facilities, as well as to prepare apartment buildings for autonomous operation by equipping them with independent backup power systems.

Thermal and electric power enterprises must ensure the protection of critical facility elements using first-level technical protection solutions prior to the start of the heating season and create a reserve of equipment, components, and materials for prompt repairs.