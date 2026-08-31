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Russia strikes Odesa region gas station, damaging dispenser, car

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Damage has been recorded on the territory of a gas filling station in Odesa region—a gas dispenser and a passenger vehicle were damaged, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"In Odesa region, as a result of enemy shelling, the territory of a gas station was affected. A gas filling dispenser and a passenger car were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the resulting fire has already been extinguished.

No information regarding casualties has been received at this time.

#odesa_region #gas_station #russian_attack
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