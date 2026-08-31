Russian attack damages Varus supermarket chain warehouse in Kyiv region, no staff casualties

A warehouse belonging to the Varus supermarket chain in Kyiv region was damaged in a Russian attack overnight on August 31, destroying a significant volume of goods in stock, the company’s press service has said.

"Unfortunately, the attack itself caused significant damage: a large amount of our goods was damaged and destroyed. As a result, deliveries may be delayed in the near future and certain items may be temporarily unavailable on the shelves of our stores," the company said in a statement.

No company employees were injured, Varus said. All of the chain’s stores are open and operating as usual.

Earlier, on August 27, Russian forces attacked a warehouse belonging to the Kolo chain, which is managed by Varus.

Varus is a national supermarket chain present on Ukraine’s food retail market through the Omega company. Its first store opened in Dnipro in 2003. The chain currently has 119 supermarkets in various Ukrainian cities. It operates in several formats: classic supermarkets, To Go stores, and the Varus.ua online store.

Omega LLC is owned by Cyprus-based Weigant Enterprises Limited, with Valeriy Kiptyk and Ruslan Shostak as ultimate beneficiaries.

By the end of 2025, Omega LLC increased its revenue by 20% year-on-year to UAH 24 billion, with net profit up 37.8% to UAH 41.4 million.