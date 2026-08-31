Nova Poshta confirms enemy drone strike on innovative terminal in Odesa

Nova Poshta company, the leader in express delivery in Ukraine from the Nova group, confirmed a Russian drone strike on its innovative terminal in Odesa, which resulted in the destruction of a key sorting line; following the impact, the European-standard equipment cannot be restored.

"The enemy attacked the innovative terminal of Nova Poshta in Odesa with a drone. It was European-standard equipment, which, unfortunately, cannot be restored," reported Nova Poshta on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to its data, there are no casualties among employees.

Nova Poshta emphasized that it continues operations and has already deployed backup logistics schemes.

Earlier, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported that Russian occupying forces struck a Nova Poshta terminal in Odesa region; no information about casualties was available at that time.

On the night of Friday, August 28, the enemy also destroyed Nova Poshta sorting centers in Sumy and Kyiv region, with no casualties or fatalities recorded among workers.

The primary activity of Nova Poshta remains the express delivery of documents, parcels, and heavy palletized cargo. The company is the leader in express delivery across Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.