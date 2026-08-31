Special movement regime introduced in Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebrations

A special regime for entry, exit, and vehicle movement will be in effect in Uman from September 4 to 17 in connection with the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, reported Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

"Vehicle entry is prohibited: from the M-30 highway into Uman – onto Derevianko Street, near the ‘Standard Budivelny’ LLC base; from the M-30 highway into Uman – onto Horikhova Street; from the village of Rodnykivka into Uman – onto Pavlova Street," Taburets wrote on Telegram.

In addition, an enhanced checkpoint regime will be implemented at entry points from the M-30 highway onto Derevianko Street, from the M-05 highway onto Yednannia Street, from the village of Horodetske (Palanka territorial community) onto the intersection of Horodetska and Maksym Zaliznyak Streets, from the M-30 highway onto Mykhailivska Street, from the M-30 highway onto Vokzalna Street, and from the village of Rodnykivka (Palanka territorial community) onto Kyivska Street.

It is specifically emphasized that traffic from the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway into Uman onto Vyzvolyteliv Street will be permitted only for Hasidic pilgrims.

In the pilgrimage neighborhood, the sale of alcoholic beverages, fireworks and pyrotechnics, knives and other bladed objects, pneumatic weapons, and toys imitating them is also prohibited.

"I ask everyone—local residents, guests of the city—to take these restrictions into account in advance and plan their routes," Taburets urged.

Every year on the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims arrive in Uman, Cherkasy region, to visit the tomb of Rebbe Nachman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement. Despite Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the pilgrimage continues, although Ukrainian authorities regularly call on foreigners to take security risks into account. In 2025, over 35,000 pilgrims arrived in Uman for the Rosh Hashanah celebration.

In 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that Hasidic pilgrims refrain from traveling to Uman, as Russia’s ongoing full-scale aggression against Ukraine, constant massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, civilian and transport infrastructure, and constant Russian terror, sabotage, and provocations pose real threats to human life and safety.

The MFA also reminded that the legal regime of martial law is in effect in Ukraine. In the event of visiting Uman despite warnings from Ukrainian authorities, pilgrims should take into account restrictions on freedom of movement, curfew, enhanced patrolling, and a ban on mass events, while enforcement measures may be applied to violators.