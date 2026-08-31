URCS presents inclusive first aid methodologies at Dubai event

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) presented its experience in inclusive first aid training in the finals of the international DIHAD First Aid World Cup 2026 competition in Dubai.

"Anna Nikolska, a specialist at the First Aid Department of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, presented an innovation in the field of first aid—the use of first aid techniques as a tool for the social rehabilitation and integration of people with physical disabilities to facilitate their return to everyday community life," URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

In Dubai, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society represented the European region in the finals of the international first aid competition as the winner of the European stage. URCS received an honorary diploma and a vote of thanks for addressing the needs of people with disabilities and developing updated, inclusive first aid training methodologies.

According to the organization, this marks the first time URCS has achieved such a result at an international competition, despite the challenges and dangers stemming from the full-scale war. The presentation in the finals of the DIHAD First Aid World Cup 2026 served as the debut for the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in showcasing Ukrainian expertise at the international level.

"It is vital for us that first aid is accessible to everyone... That is why we are developing inclusive approaches to training so that every individual, regardless of their physical capabilities, has access to life-saving knowledge and skills," stated Nadiya Yamnenko, master trainer and head of the first aid program at URCS.