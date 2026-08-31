Air quality deteriorates in Ivankiv, Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, Brovary – Kyiv official

Deterioration of air quality is being observed in five settlements of Kyiv region—Ivankiv, Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, and Brovary—due to enemy attacks in recent days, the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

"As a result of enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in atmospheric air condition is observed in the settlements of Ivankiv, Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, and Brovary," stated Kyiv Regional Military Administration post on Telegram on Monday.

It is noted that based on daily average observations by monitoring stations, the main pollutant currently present in moderate concentrations is fine particulate matter. It may cause minor respiratory discomfort in individuals sensitive to irritation.

Until the situation improves, specialists advise: keep windows closed; limit prolonged outdoor exposure if possible; drink plenty of water; and use air purifiers at maximum power if available.

In other settlements of Kyiv region where atmospheric air quality monitoring is conducted, no exceedances of permissible chemical and biological substance levels were recorded.

The gamma radiation level in Kyiv region corresponds to natural background levels.

As of August 31, atmospheric air monitoring is carried out at 16 observation posts in the cities of Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Boryspil, Pereiaslav, Vyshhorod, Boyarka, Obukhiv, Kaharlyk, Uzyn, Bohuslav, Vasylkiv, Irpin, Vyshneve, the urban-type settlements of Ivankiv and Velyka Dymerka, and the village of Pidhirtsi, Obukhiv district.

Air quality monitoring activities continue around the clock in an automatic mode, subject to uninterrupted power supply to the equipment.