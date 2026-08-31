Up to 5 injured, 4 warehouses damaged in Kyiv region shelling

Russian occupiers do not stop shelling Kyiv region, leaving five people injured, reported the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

"Tonight, the enemy attacked Boryspil district. Two people were injured—a man and a woman. The victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance," stated a Telegram post on Monday.

In addition, on Sunday, August 30, during another UAV attack in Fastiv district, a 22-year-old woman was injured; medics provided treatment on the spot.

In Vyshhorod district, a local female resident sustained bodily injuries.

In Brovary district, a 56-year-old woman was injured as a result of falling debris.

At the same time, according to Head of the Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, four people were injured following Russian morning attack on Kyiv region.

He also reported damage to civilian facilities.

"In Brovary district, warehouse premises and a commercial establishment were damaged. In Boryspil district, three warehouse premises and an apartment building were damaged," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.