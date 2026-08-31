Russians massively attack Chernihiv region energy facility with drones overnight

Russian occupying forces continued launching strikes on border settlements of Chernihiv region on Sunday and Monday night—an energy facility was damaged in Nizhyn district, a private enterprise caught fire in Ichnia community, and a poultry farm was hit in Chernihiv district, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

"Overnight in Nizhyn district, the enemy massively attacked an energy facility with strike drones," he wrote on Telegram on Monday. Chaus did not report on the consequences of the attack.

According to him, on Sunday, Russians hit the territory of a private enterprise in Ichnia community with jet-powered drones. Administrative and utility buildings were affected, and a tractor was damaged. A fire at the impact site was extinguished.

In Chernihiv district, enemy drones repeatedly attacked a poultry farm, setting utility buildings on fire. Rescuers worked at the scene and managed to eliminate the fire.