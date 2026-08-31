Koretskyi on mobilization deferment for large family parents: government shares position on social consequences of cancellation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, responding to a petition, stated that the government shares the position regarding the need to properly account for the social consequences of implementing possible legislative changes concerning mobilization deferments for large families.

"The issue of legal regulation of deferment from military service mobilization pertains to the sphere of defense, mobilization training, and military duty… The right of the specified category of persons liable for military service to deferment from military service mobilization is directly established by law and is exercised upon the fulfillment of conditions specified therein," Koretsky stated in his response to the petition.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government shares the petition author’s position on the need to properly account for the social consequences of implementing possible legislative changes for large families, ensuring the best interests of children in doing so, upholding the state’s constitutional obligation to protect family, childhood, and parenthood, and anticipating potential demographic and socio-economic consequences of relevant decisions.

Among other things, he drew attention to the fact that the Strategy for Demographic Development of Ukraine for the period up to 2040 is aimed at preserving and restoring Ukraine’s human potential, creating conditions for the birth and upbringing of children, supporting Ukrainian families, reducing premature mortality, and returning citizens remaining abroad.

The Prime Minister stressed that the general result of its implementation would be the creation of conditions under which Ukrainians can live, work, start families, and raise children in Ukraine, with the state maintaining sufficient human resources for sustainable development.

As reported, on August 13, a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers website calling to preserve mobilization deferments for parents of three or more children gathered the required number of signatures for consideration.

Earlier, a petition was registered on the Ukrainian government website calling to revoke the right to deferment for men supporting three or more children. Currently, it has gathered slightly over 10,500 signatures out of the 25,000 required. Discussion of this petition gained significant traction on social media.

In turn, Member of the Verkhovna Rada (Servant of the People faction) and member of the parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Roman Hryshchuk stated that there would be no cancellation of the deferment for parents of large families.