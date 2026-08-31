URCS helps respond to aftermath of Russian overnight drone attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the site of a Russian overnight drone attack in Kyiv's Obolon district.

"Kyiv: The Ukrainian Red Cross worked at the site of the overnight attack. Volunteers from rapid response teams in Kyiv region and the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with other services, worked to eliminate the consequences of another attack in the capital's Obolon district," the URCS said on Facebook on Sunday.

Volunteers went door-to-door in the building and surrounding area to identify people affected. First aid was provided to four people, two of whom were handed over to emergency medical teams for further hospitalization.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, a Russian drone strike on a 12-story residential building in Obolon district caused a fire from the second to fifth floors. The fire was extinguished, covering an area of 80 square meters. Three injured people were handed over to medics. The effects of the attack were also recorded in the Podilsky, Holosiivsky and Desnyansky districts of the capital.