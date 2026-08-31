Beskrestnov: Do not yield to rumors about food shortages, supply channels being restructured

Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Defense Technology Sectors Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has urged the public not to give in to rumors, disinformation, or panic regarding potential food shortages.

"Friends, we are not going to ‘starve to death.’ Do not give in to rumors, disinformation, and panic," Beskrestnov wrote.

According to him, manufacturers and retailers are currently restructuring supply channels, and if necessary, Europe will be able to fill food niches through exports.

"If needed, Europe will ‘happily’ fill any food niche through exports," he noted.

Beskrestnov also emphasized that Russian attacks are not directed at food supplies directly, but at large businesses that pay taxes and create jobs: "Our enemy is not attacking ‘food.’ It is attacking big business that pays taxes and creates jobs."