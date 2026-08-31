Fedorov: Defense tech investment fund in the works, 3 key focus areas identified at start

Former Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported plans to create a new defense technology investment fund, which at the start would focus on battlefield robotics, the development of jet-powered interceptor drones, and low-cost AI-enabled missiles.

He wrote on his Telegram channel that they were starting a working visit to Washington, adding that they planned meetings with venture funds, entrepreneurs, tech companies, experts, and organizations that could become partners in their new projects and help strengthen Ukraine.

He noted that one of the key goals of the visit was the creation of a defense technology investment fund.

Fedorov stated that it would not be a classic venture fund and that they planned not only to invest in Ukrainian defense tech companies, but also to build new companies themselves around technologies that were critically needed on the battlefield at the time.

According to him, three key technological areas had been identified at the launch of the fund’s activities: battlefield robotics, jet-powered interceptor drones, and low-cost AI-enabled missiles.

Robotics, Fedorov said, aimed to help save soldiers’ lives and remove people from the most dangerous sectors of the front line.

The second area he identified was jet-powered interceptor drones to counter new aerial threats, in particular jet-powered Shahed drones.

The third area involved the development of low-cost missiles utilizing artificial intelligence.

Fedorov reported that they were currently talking to potential partners and investors who could help implement those projects.

The next step, according to him, would be forming the team, presenting a transparent model of the fund, and launching the first projects.

Fedorov emphasized that their task was to attract international capital and expertise to create new technologies so that Ukraine defeated the enemy in each subsequent technological cycle.