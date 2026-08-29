UNITED24 initiative: demining complete in Kharkiv region's Hrakove

Humanitarian Demining operator Humanitarian Safety sappers have completed demining operations in the village of Hrakove in Kharkiv region’s Chuhuiv district, 90% of whose territory had been contaminated with explosive remnants of war following the occupation. The funds were raised through the UNITED24 fundraising platform as part of the Step by Step initiative.

According to a report posted on the website of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy and Environment, Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko, during a working visit to Kharkiv region, took part in the presentation of demining certificates to the head of the local community.

According to the ministry, an agreement on demining the village was signed by the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Humanitarian Safety operator at the end of 2025. Demining of the 58-hectare area lasted slightly more than six months. During that time, sappers removed about 200 mines and more than 600 other explosive objects.

In addition, during a meeting at the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, attended by Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov and Verkhovna Rada Environmental Committee Chairman Oleh Bondarenko, the participants discussed efforts to combat forest fires in mined areas.

According to the Ministry of Economy, about 406,000 hectares of forest currently require surveys for explosive contamination.