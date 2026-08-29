Ukrainian President Office official: Strikes on Russia could shift war into new phase

Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Office of the President Pavlo Palisa believes that long-range strikes against Russia have a cumulative effect and that through these actions Ukraine is capable of "shifting the war into a new phase to a certain extent."

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, he said this during a meeting with journalists.

"Just two years ago, we did not have such capabilities to influence targets at such a range. Now the Russian population is feeling their impact. We are demonstrating successes, first and foremost in our ability to put pressure on pain points, on centers of gravity, with certain priorities and a certain logic. And this is gradually producing a cumulative effect and is aimed at delivering the result the country needs," he said.

Palisa said that Ukraine is developing these capabilities during the war under extremely difficult conditions and simultaneously with the support of partners.

"In my view, we are capable of shifting the war into a new phase to a certain extent. First and foremost, this concerns strikes against targets that, from a military standpoint, do not produce an immediate effect, but strategically have a major and long-term impact in terms of exerting pressure on the enemy. These are strikes against infrastructure that affect energy exports, which account for a significant portion of Russia’s budget," he said.

Palisa separately highlighted strikes against shadow fleet vessels, the enemy’s logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as networks and facilities that ensure the functioning of Russia’s logistics system. All of this, he said, produces "both a primary and a secondary effect."