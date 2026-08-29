Ukrainian President Office official on U.S. Drone Deal: The ball is in their court

Commenting on preparations for the so-called Drone Deal with the United States, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Office of the President Pavlo Palisa said Washington is currently testing certain types of drones and selecting the types it wants.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, he said this during a meeting with journalists.

"We have a person responsible for this entire area. That is Rustem Umerov [head of the Foreign Intelligence Service]. At present, as far as I know given my involvement in the process, the ball is in the United States’ court. They have been given an opportunity to select certain types of drones that interest them on a competitive basis. They are testing them," the deputy head of the Office of the President said.

Palisa said that different manufacturers had been given the opportunity to provide these samples to the United States.

"And from there, it is up to the Americans to make the choice," he added.