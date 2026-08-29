Ukrainian President Office official cautiously optimistic on key frontline sectors

Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Office of the President Pavlo Palisa said the dynamics of developments at the front gave him "moderate optimism in certain areas," noting that the trend toward a slowdown in the pace of the enemy’s advance has continued.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, he said this during a meeting with journalists.

"We continue to see a stable trend toward a slowdown in the pace of the enemy’s advance. Approximately 1,200 kilometers of active line of contact remain. The dynamics of developments actually give me moderate optimism in certain areas," Palisa said.

In this context, he recalled that several days ago President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited units involved in operations in the Oleksandrivka sector, including Air Assault Forces units that have been conducting active operations in the area for an extended period.

"He thanked them for the work they had done. Together with the Commander, they reported on plans for further operations. They were approved by the president. Active operations in certain sections of the front are still planned and will continue. The philosophy of active defense remains in place," the brigadier general said.