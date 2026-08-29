Putin orders military to seize Donbas by Dec 31 – Ukrainian President Office official

The Kremlin has tasked the military leadership with reaching the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions by December 31 this year, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa said.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, he said this during a meeting with journalists.

"In political negotiations, the issue of Donbas always arises first. Russia’s political leadership has tasked the military leadership with resolving the issue of Donbas, that is, reaching the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions by December 31 this year," the brigadier general said.

However, according to him, Russia’s military leadership is convincing the Kremlin that it is unrealistic to accomplish this task by the specified deadline and is even asking to postpone the deadline until March 31.

"My subjective opinion is that even by March 31, this is an unrealistic scenario," Palisa said.