Zelenskyy on Myla blasts: No repeat of Vyshneve 'crime' can be allowed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the explosions in the village of Myla, Bucha district, Kyiv region, and stated that such tragedies are unacceptable, especially after a similar incident occurred in the town of Vyshneve, near Kyiv.

"A terrible situation and terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people. There has been extensive destruction, and as of now, 37 people have been reported killed. … The rubble is still being cleared, and unfortunately, the death toll may increase. Dozens of people have been injured – including local residents and rescuers," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Saturday.

He said that a criminal investigation is underway, all the facts must be fully investigated.

"Another such crime – after what happened in Vyshneve – is absolutely unacceptable. I expect the details to be presented to the public promptly. The first strike was on an ammunition storage site that definitely shouldn’t have been there – a Defense Forces storage facility. Shells, mines, other ammunition, and drones detonated. The scale is significant. We have already spoken with the Prosecutor General, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Commander-in-Chief – they have everything necessary for the investigation," the president said.

Zelenskyy thanked the rescuers, law enforcement officers, and the community for their assistance in eliminating the consequences of the strike and promised Russia a response "for everything it is doing."