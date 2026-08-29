Another 13 children rescued from occupied Kherson region – authorities

Another 13 children have returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine, Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"This time, we managed to bring back seven girls and six boys aged from one year and eight months to 17 years," Prokudin wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to Prokudin, among them is a 14-year-old boy who was threatened with separation from his family during the occupation if he did not attend a Russian school. There, he was forced to study a distorted Russian version of history and sing the Russian national anthem. He was threatened with being placed under the supervision of social services for any manifestations of a pro-Ukrainian position.

"This is how the occupiers try to pressure our children, impose foreign values on them and erase their Ukrainian identity. But fortunately, he and the other children are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance," the regional head said.

The return was facilitated by the charitable organization Save Ukraine as part of the president’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative. According to the Regional Military Administration, 170 children have already been returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region since the beginning of 2026.