Ukrainian strikes cripple Russian aviation – defense intelligence

Systematic strikes by Ukraine’s Defense Forces against Russia’s oil refining network have led to a significant reduction in aviation kerosene production in Russia, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported.

"Due to a shortage of domestic resources, Russia has officially imposed a temporary ban on exports of its own aviation fuel and is forced to import foreign Jet A-1, which is suitable for use by Russian military aviation and attack UAVs," the Defense Intelligence said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence has established the geography of the supplies and maritime logistics routes involving tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet. Three such vessels have already delivered 70,000 tonnes of Jet A-1 to Russian ports from South Korea and Egypt.

In particular, ASTORIA transported almost 11,000 tonnes of aviation fuel from Ulsan to Vladivostok, while HANNA and CAPIBARA transported almost 59,000 tonnes from the Egyptian port of El Dekheila to St. Petersburg.