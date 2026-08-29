Ukrainian Red Cross Society responds to drone strike, warehouse explosion in Kyiv region

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) assisted victims in Myla (Kyiv region) following Russian drone attacks and the detonation of munitions at warehouses.

"Kyiv region. Last night, the rapid response unit volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kyiv region worked at the site of the attack together with other special services in a settlement near Kyiv," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The team inspected the street and adjacent houses, checking up to 10 households, and freed and evacuated two people from damaged homes. Volunteers provided pre-medical assistance to five victims and offered initial psychological support to 12 people experiencing acute stress reactions. One injured person was transported to a medical facility.

In addition, volunteers evacuated 14 people from the danger zone and delivered them to temporary shelters.

As reported, Russian attacks and the large-scale detonation of warehouses in Bucha district (village of Myla) killed 27 people and injured dozens. Around 400 people were evacuated. Residential houses and a care facility for elderly and disabled people were damaged.

Rescue operations are ongoing.