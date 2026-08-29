Fourteen-year-old girl killed in morning Russian strike on Kyiv region

A 14-year-old girl was killed in the morning in Kyiv region’s Boryspil district as a result of enemy attacks, Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said.

"This morning, a 14-year-old girl was killed in Boryspil district as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. This is another victim of Russian terror. She should have had her whole life ahead of her – dreams, plans, a future. My sincere condolences to the girl’s family and loved ones. There are no words that could ease the pain of such a loss," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, there were also injured people and damaged civilian facilities in Boryspil district.