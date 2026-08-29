Russian shelling kills 1, wounds 6 in Donetsk region

Russian occupation forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region 24 times over the past 24 hours; one civilian was killed and five were injured in Sloviansk, Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin said.

"Kramatorsk district. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and five injured; 13 apartment buildings, two private houses, a store, two outbuildings, infrastructure and 11 vehicles were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged in Levadne of the Oleksandrivka community. An administrative building was damaged in Novodonetske. Four private houses were damaged in Pryvillia of the Cherkasy community. One person was injured in Druzhkivka, and three apartment buildings were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 24 times. A total of 2,152 people, including 90 children, were evacuated from the front line.