Zelenskyy on Myla tragedy: Those responsible must face accountability

Commenting on the events in the village of Mila in the Kyiv region, where an enemy unit entered a warehouse and detonated it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the responsibility of those responsible for the decisions that led to the tragedy and announced that a criminal investigation has been opened for official negligence.

"Since last evening, efforts have been underway in the village of Myla near Kyiv to deal with the aftermath of a Russian drone strike. On-site coordination centers have been set up to assist people. All necessary services are deployed. State Emergency Service units are on the ground – with more than 300 personnel involved. A warehouse was struck, followed by a detonation," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that he received reports from Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky. "Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions. Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting a pre-trial investigation, and criminal proceedings have been opened on charges of official negligence. There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. Appropriate conclusions will certainly be drawn."

The president said that the surrounding infrastructure has suffered significant damage – residential buildings, as well as a care home for elderly people and people with disabilities, have been damaged. As of now, 27 people have been reported killed. "One of those killed was the head of the Dmytrivka community, Taras Didych. He was rescuing people. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Dozens of people have been injured. More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing," Zelenskyy said.

"There were also strikes on our regions overnight – the Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, and Chernihiv regions. More than 260 attack drones were involved, as well as Banderol drones. Kyiv is under virtually nonstop attack from jet-powered drones. Ukraine cannot be left alone in finding solutions to defend against such strikes, and I thank everyone who is helping with additional support packages and sanctions steps against Russia," Zelenskyy said.